VIDEO: Astronaut famous for recording David Bowie song from space reveals Sheffield family connections

Astronaut Chris Hadfield - famed for recording a David Bowie cover from the International Space Station - has revealed his Sheffield family connections.

The spaceman is presenting new BBC series Astronauts: Do you have what it takes? which puts a group of 12 candidates through similar tests undertaken by real astronauts to see what has got 'The Right Stuff'.

Commander Hadfield, who is from Canada, revealed his Yorkshire family connections when speaking with one of the candidates called Tim, aged 23, who is from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

After asking where he is from, Cmdr Hadfield told how his great-grandfather lived in "Wakefield and Sheffield."

He previously tweeted a picture of West Yorkshire from the ISS and in conversation with another Twitter user said: "Good Morning, Lesley! My family is from your area, Sheffield and Wakefield.

“Great-granddad Austin Hadfield moved to Canada - 1908.”

Cmdr Hadfield spent five months on the ISS in 2013 and as a moving farewell gesture recorded a music video of himself performing David Bowie’s Space Oddity while on board.

At one point he sings “And I’m floating in a most peculiar way” while actually floating in mid-air.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and shared millions of times across the world.