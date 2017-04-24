VIDEO: As Red Arrows return to Doncaster, watch amazing vintage footage of their 1977 Finningley Air Show display

The world famous Red Arrows will return to Doncaster tomorrow - and to whet your appetite here's some amazing vintage footage of their Finningley Air Show display exactly forty years ago.

The renowned aerobatic display team will fly over Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport tomorrow morning - and will pass over the spot where they performed many routines during the famed Finningley Air Shows of the 70s and 80s.

This archive footage from the 1977 show features the team carrying out some of their trademark flying routines to the delight of watching crowds.

And among them was The Queen, who watched the display from a special viewing platform as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The first air display at Finningley was held in September 1945 and for two decades the base was home to the Battle of Britain Air Display which was the largest one-day airshow event in the country.

The aerobatic airshow and the display of military hardware became so well known nationally that the show attracted huge crowds and eventually became televised on national TV.

The Queen at RAF Finningley in 1977.

Famous memorable incidents during the airshows include a BAC Lightning breaking the sound barrier above the crowd during a display and an Avro Vulcan bomber scramble.

In 1994 the Ministry of Defence announced RAF Finningley was to close and it shut its gates for good in 1996 before being transformed into the airport.