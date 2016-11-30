VIDEO AND PICTURES: The day Sheffield and South Yorkshire was buried in record snowfall six years ago today

Six years ago today, Sheffield and large parts of South Yorkshire woke up to snow two feet deep.

The record-breaking blizzard paralysed the local transport network, schools were closed and motorists were left stranded.

Some took to sledges to enjoy the snow.

The snow began falling late on the evening of Monday November 29 2010,, continued all through the next day, and didn't peter out until late in the morning of December 1.

By the end of the unprecedented blizzard snow depths in Sheffield were deeper than ever recorded.

Hundreds of motorists had to stay overnight in a church hall after becoming stranded on the A57 between Sheffield and Worksop.

Thousands of people across Sheffield were unable to make it into work as temperatures plummeted to a bone-chilling -11C.

Walking was the only way to get around.

The big chill lasted for two weeks and affected much of the country and resulted in roads being gridlocked and airports being closed.

Here's some memories of that winter and how we struggled through it.