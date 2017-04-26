VIDEO AND PICTURES: Sheffield internet star makes suit out of BREAD and then feed himself to ducks

This is the crazy moment a Sheffield YouTube star strapped loaves of bread to his naked body - and then fed himself to the ducks.

Internet prankster Kill'em filmed himself undertaking the bizarre stunt in a local park as swans and geese viciously snatched slices of bread taped to his body.

The ten-minute clip, uploaded to YouTube this week, is the latest in a string of wacky challenges carried out by the viral star, whose real name is Tom Stanniland.

The film, which shows Kill'em wincing in pain as the birds peck at his body, has already been viewed more than 23,000 times.

The clip begins with him popping to a local supermarket to buy eight loaves of bread and a bag of bagels, before heading to a nearby lake and fastening the slices to strips of duct tape before attaching them to his body.

His giggling girlfriend "Moon" captures the crazy scenes on camera as a clearly nervous Kill'em begins to panic as the hungry birds move towards him.

Kill'em flinches as a hungry bird moves in for his bread suit. (Photo: YouTube).

"It looks like Jurassic Park," she says, as huge swans snatch at the slices of white bread attached to his arms, torso and legs.

"This is the end of Kill'em, this is it," he yells as the birds move in for feeding time.

As he lies flat out on the grass, he announces: "Thank you for not eating me alive. It was so scary when they were eating off me."

"There were so many ducks, it was so scary when they are eating off you. They've got sharp beaks. They get your skin as well."

The YouTube sensation clutches a bag of bagels before his challenge. (Photo: YouTube).

He tells the camera: "I'm glad we did it. It was fun."

It is not clear when and where the footage was filmed but the video was uploaded earlier this week. Previous stunts - including eating the world's hottest chillis, drinking his own urine and mailing himself - are understood to have been filmed in and around Worksop.

Little is known about Kill'em, although a contact address on YouTube lists an address in Queen Street, Sheffield.

His channel has more than 500,000 subscribers and his videos have clocked up millions of views around the globe.

The web star strapped bread to himself in a local park. (Photo: YouTube).

Kill'em prepares his bread suit. (Photo: YouTube).