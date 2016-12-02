VIDEO AND PICTURES: Can you spot yourself when cult TV show The Hitman and Her came to the Roxy in Sheffield?

It was one of the most popular late night TV shows of the late 80s and early 90s - and today we're taking a look back to when The Hitman and Her came to Sheffield.

The programme, hosted by music mogul Pete Waterman (The Hitman) and then burgeoning TV presenter Michaela Strachan (Her), made a number of visits to the Steel City during its heyday, invariably at the Roxy on Arundel Gate where cameras would film nightclubbers dancing along to the latest hits and taking part in a series of fun games.

This nostalgic clip from 1988 begins with Waterman chatting to "lovely ladies" in the queue - most of whom appear to be from Gleadless, before telling one "good looking geezer," who appears not to know where he's from that "they'll not let you in looking like that."

As the show's famous theme tune, Cocoon by Timerider kicks in, the cameras cut to the interior of the club for a fashion show, featuring female and male models parading up and down the catwalk in clothes from Freemans while Strachan and Waterman make quips.

Resident DJ Malcolm, dressed in a shorts, a garish Acid House t-shirt, leather waistcoat and a hat adorned with neon badges, is then introduced to the crowd with Strachan dancing with him as the crowd looks on.

Then its over to scenes of clubbers dancing along to The Weather Girls' Its Raining Men before ending with a dancing competition, Showing Out featuring dancers Kieran Purrier, Cheryl Kent, Paul Middleton, Angela Robinson.

Michaela hosts the Showing Out section of the show. (Photo: YouTube).

The programme, which ran between 1988 and 1992, was aimed at bringing TV viewers a taste of late-night clubbing and was often recorded on a Saturday night, edited on-the-fly, and shown a few hours later in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Contestants strutted their stuff during the Showing Out section of the show. (Photo: YouTube).

DJ Malcolm with Michaela Strachan. (Photo: YouTube).

The show was a massive late night hit for four years.