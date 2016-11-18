Verdict at inquest in to the death of Doncaster’s DJ Vorny

A well-known Doncaster DJ died from the toxicological effects of cocaine and morphine, a coroner has ruled.

James Glyn Vaughan, who was better known as ‘DJ Vorny’, died at his home in Skellow on May 23 this year.

At an inquest in to his death at Doncaster Coroners Court earlier this week Assistant Doncaster Coroner Mark Beresford gave an open verdict with a narrative, saying that the 35-year-old died from the toxicological effects of cocaine and morphine.

Hundreds paid tribute to the producer who was a regular performer at The Warehouse Club. Mourners left floral tributes outside the venue, on North Bridge Road.