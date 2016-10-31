Vehicles torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Firefighters were called out to a car set alight in an arson attack in Sheffield this morning.
The blaze in Gleadless Road, Gleadless, was discovered at 12.30am.
Yesterday morning a Citroen Berlingo was torched in Alexandra Road, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
On Saturday, firefighters from Sheffield dealt with cars set alight in Harborough Avenue, Manor; Rhodes Street, Park Hill and Greenland Close, Darnall.
A Volkswagen Golf was set alight in Stapelton Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster, on Friday night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
