Vauxhall Mokka X now has even more sales potential.

VAUXHALL has launched an updated Mokka which has been named Mokka X being the first model to introduce the "X" segment identifier for future Vauxhall SUV and crossover vehicles with prices starting at £17,590.

Mokka X builds on the popularity of the successful Mokka model with a fresh interior and updated exterior design as well as a new powertrain all of which should boost sales of the popular Vauxhall.

UK sales since its launch have surpassed 120,000 and last year it was in the top ten and this year is ninth having big appeal to fleet and retail buyers in equal volumes.

There is a completely new front design that creates greater showroom appeal and considerably improves the overall styling of the Mokka X range.

On the inside there is a new dashboard inspired by the latest Astra along with a revised instrument panel and centre stack that has been redeveloped around the touchscreens of the new generation infotainment systems.

The new model is available with all wheel or front wheel drive with manual or automatic transmissions and petrol or diesel engines and it has numerous technological highlights such as new full adapative forward lighting LED headlamps.

There is a new engine for the Mokka range the 1.4-litre Ecotec direct injection turbo petrol unit with 152PS which made its debut in the new Astra that has a combined fuel consumption of 43.5mpg.

A very useful feature for owners taking their Mokka X abroad is a tourist mode for the headlights which automatically refocuses the high beam when the car is being driven on the right hand side of the road to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

The navigation system features maps of more than 30 European countries that can be displayed two or three dimensionally and controlled via voice command and up to 60 radio stations, contacts and telephone numbers can be saved as favourites.

Mokka X is also available with the personal connectivity and service assistant OnStar which offers a broad range of safety and comfort services including access to a trained advisor at any time 365 days a year. In the event of airbags deploying OnStar automatically connects the vehicle to an advisor to establish if the emergency services are required and if there is no response the emergency responders are immediately sent to the exact location of the vehicle.

Vauxhall has carried out an impressive array of improvements to the Mokka X which will certainly improve its competitiveness in this sector and increase its sales potential.

FACT FILE:

Model: Vauxhall Mokka X.

Engines: Diesel and petrol.

Transmissions: Manual and automatic.

Drivetrain: 4WD and 2WD.

Price: From £17,590 on the road.