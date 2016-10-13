Van overturned on South Yorkshire motorway

A South Yorkshire motorway was partially blocked today after a van overturned.
The van was travelling eastbound along the M180, near Doncaster, when it overturned.
Two lanes were blocked but the van has since been recovered and traffic is flowing again.
Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics
£468m of cuts Sheffield retail quarter is needed to save council finances
Police cordon at flats complex in Sheffield
Ben & Jerry's, Marmite, Hellmans mayo pulled from Tesco over Brexit price dispute
I urge anyone who feels frightened or threatened to report it. Over 60 reports to police about killer clowns in Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Sheffield United: Dominic Calvert Lewin reveals why he left Bramall Lane