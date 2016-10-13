Van overturned on South Yorkshire motorway

A South Yorkshire motorway was partially blocked today after a van overturned.

The van was travelling eastbound along the M180, near Doncaster, when it overturned.

A van overturned on the M180

Two lanes were blocked but the van has since been recovered and traffic is flowing again.

Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics

£468m of cuts Sheffield retail quarter is needed to save council finances

Police cordon at flats complex in Sheffield

Ben & Jerry's, Marmite, Hellmans mayo pulled from Tesco over Brexit price dispute

I urge anyone who feels frightened or threatened to report it. Over 60 reports to police about killer clowns in Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield United: Dominic Calvert Lewin reveals why he left Bramall Lane