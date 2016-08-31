Updates due on police pledge to tackle anti-social behaviour in Mexborough

A public meeting is being held to discuss police efforts to tackle drug dealing, nuisance off-road motorbike riders and anti-social behaviour in Mexborough.

Officers are set to present the results of their operations to tackle crime in the town over the summer at the Partners And Communities Together meeting at Mexborough Library on Thursday, September 8, at 6.30pm.

At the last meeting in July residents asked police to take action to tackle drug dealing in the Schofield Street area, and to stop nuisance off-road motorbike riders tearing up and down Coniston Road and Plumpton Avenue.

Police and council officers will now give updates on their work to tackle these issues over the last two months. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, raise concerns and set new priorities before the next monthly meeting.

Mexborough resident Frank Knapton MBE, aged 80, who regularly attends PACT meetings, said: “Since the July meeting I understand CCTV has been placed in Schofield Street, which has acted as a deterrent and hopefully the drug dealing issues there have been reduced.

“But the issues of nuisance motorbike riders has persisted for many years and people want to see something done.”

He added: “This is a great opportunity for people to find out about what police have been doing in their neighbourhood and to let officers know what is happening in our communities. It is free to attend and I would urge people to come along.”