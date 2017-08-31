UPDATED: Thousands of pounds worth of bikes stolen in raid on Doncaster store

Thousands of pounds worth of bikes have been stolen in a raid on a Doncaster shop today.

Thieves are reported to have broken into the Hudson's Cycles store on King Avenue in Rossington earlier today, causing major damage to the shop.

A spokesman for the shop said this afternoon: "Most of my stock has gone, and there is a hole in the roof. They have taken about 13 bikes."

He added police were currently investigating the raid and were on the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating after a bike shop was broken into in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 31 August).



"At around 12.05am it is reported that Hudsons Cycles in King Avenue, Rossington, was broken into and a large amount of stock taken.



"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 5 of 31 August 2017."