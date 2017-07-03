UPDATED: Cigs and cash stolen as raiders strike overnight at Doncaster shop

A Doncaster shop was closed this morning after it was the victim of two break-ins in two days.

The McColls newsagent on Grange Lane, Rossington, was closed first thing, but is expected to re-open at around 12noon when the damage caused by thieves has been addressed.

It was raided last night, after an earlier break-in occurred on Sunday night.

Police were at the store this morning.

The store's area manager Phil Jones said: "We have had to close first think because of damage to the IT, which stopped us using the tills.

"I understand there has been a spate of break-ins around here recently."

Police are appealing for witnesses after the break-ins.

A spokesman said: "Between Saturday July 1 and Monday July 3, police have received two separate reports of burglary at McColl’s newsagents, Grange Lane.

"Overnight persons unknown have forced entry to the business premises, each time causing damage. Quantities of cash and cigarettes were taken.

"An investigation is underway and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries or suspicious activity in and around that area over the weekend.

Anyone with information call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 139 of 3 July 2017.

.