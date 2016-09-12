UPDATE: South Yorkshire motorway re-opens after crash involving four lorries

A South Yorkshire motorway has re-opened following a collision involving four lorries.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the northbound stretch of the M18 between junctions 1 and 2 - Bramley and Edlington - earlier this morning.

The crash led to severe delays, with two lanes initially closed.

South Yorkshire Police said there were no serious injuries.

The road is now clear.

