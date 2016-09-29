UPDATE: Sinkhole opens up on busy Doncaster road - diversions introduced

A sinkhole has opened up on one of Doncaster's busiest roads - and diversions are to be put in place until tomorrow while repairs are carried out.

Motorists are being warned of delays on Wheatley Hall Road after the road opened up near the Wheatley Centre, the retail shopping park which is situated alongside the dual carriageway.

Doncaster Council tweeted: "We're currently dealing with a sinkhole on Wheatley Hall Road - traffic is heavy in the area so avoid if you can. #Doncaster."

There are reports of motorists abandoning vehicles and traffic building up in both directions near the shopping park.

Doncaster Council's Assistant Director of Environment, Gill Gillies, said: “We have acted immediately to address the defect in the road and while this work is completed, traffic management measures are in place to help keep traffic flowing in the area.

"Until the work is completed there will be no right turn in or out of the Wheatley Centre. A diversion is in place taking motorists to Sandall Park roundabout.

“Works are expected to be complete tomorrow (Friday). We have also limited all other road works in the area to ease traffic while repairs are made.”