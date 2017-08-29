UPDATE: Sheffield man's death 'not suspicious'

No criminality is suspected in the death of a man found at a property in Sheffield over the Bank Holiday Weekend, police have said.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called out to Batemoor Road, Batemoor, at just before 10pm on Sunday following initial reports of a gas leak.

The gas leak turned out to be a false alarm but officers discovered a man's body at a property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances in relation to the death.

There are no further details available at this stage.

Residents had been evacuated from a block of flats as a precaution while fire crews from Sheffield Central and Lowedges stations checked the gas supply.