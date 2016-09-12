UPDATE: Road closure in Doncaster village after level crossing was struck by vehicle

A main road in a Doncaster village is expected to remain closed until at least midday, following a level crossing failure which was caused when the barrier at the crossing was struck by an unknown vehicle during this morning's rush hour.

Station Road in Rossington is closed and there is also slow traffic in both directions between the New Lane junction and the West End Lane junction, as a result of the failure.



The damage was caused by an unknown vehicle which struck the barrier at approximately 7.50 this morning.

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed that trains are currently 'running on caution through the area'

Police have closed the road as a precaution, and it is expected to remain closed until at least midday.