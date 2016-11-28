UPDATE: Man charged with attempted robbery and public order offences following incident in Doncaster village

A 33-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences following an attempted robbery that took place outside a Doncaster property this weekend.

Daniel Singleton, of no fixed address, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 28 charged with attempted robbery, Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 (causing fear or provocation of violence), and breach of a court order.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: " Two of the offences Singleton is charged with (the attempted robbery and public order offence) are alleged to have taken place on Saturday 26 November in the Stainforth area of Doncaster.

"A man in his 30s is reported to have been assaulted and suffered bruising to his head.

"The attempted robbery took place outside a residential property."

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, December 29.

On Saturday, November 26 there was police activity in the Thorne and Stainforth areas of Doncaster in connection with this investigation.