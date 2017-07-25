UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with Sheffield shooting bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was reportedly shot in Sheffield has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to Longley Avenue West in Shirecliffe on Friday, July 21, at 5.20pm amid reports that a man had been shot.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Steve Ashmore, of the force crime unit, said: “I completely appreciate that incidents of this nature can cause considerable concern among the local community and I want to reassure residents that we take these matters very seriously and our investigation continues in earnest.

“We believe this may have been a targeted incident, though we continue to progress any and all available lines of enquiry. We’d still like to hear from anyone who holds information that is yet to come forward.

“If you’re not comfortable speaking to police directly, remember you can always ring Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”

If you can help with the ongoing investigation, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 723 of 21 July 2017.