UPDATE: Man armed with 'pistol' robs Doncaster newsagents

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a Doncaster newsagent this morning.

The raid happened at Windle J A & S newsagents in Doncaster Road at around 6.30am, when a man armed with a ‘pistol’ made off with an amount of money from the till.

The robbery occurredat Windle J A & Snewsagents in Doncaster Road, Mexborough at around 6.30am this morning.Picture: Google

The man demanded money from the single member of staff working at the time of the robbery.

The shop worker is not believed to have been injured during the robbery, after which the alleged robber left on foot and walked up Hirst Gate.

An armed police cordon was in place outside the shop for around an hour after the incident.

Sgt Russell Higham said: “The man is believed to have been armed with a pistol, and we’re currently looking into whether the weapon was a real gun or not.

“We want the public to rest assured that we are doing all we can to catch the individual responsible for this incident expediently.”

The man was described as being white, in his 30s, of slim build, and around 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top with white drawstrings. The hood was pulled up, but part of the offender’s face was revealed.

Officers have released this CCTV image taken inside the newsagents at the time of the incident.

Police believe he may have vital information about what happened.

The robbery comes just over a month after a man attempted to carry out an armed robbery at the Majeed Stores newsagents in Adwick Road, also Mexborough, at around 7.30pm on August 25.

The two newsagents are located just over half a mile a part, and Sgt Higham said police were investigating the possibility that the two incidents could be linked.

Police are appealing for information. Anyone with information asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 111 of Tuesday, September 27.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.