UPDATE: Hunt for man armed with firearm who attempted to rob Doncaster corner shop

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him connection with an attempted armed robbery that took place at a shop in Adwick Road, Mexborough last night

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him connection with an attempted armed robbery that took place at a shop in Adwick Road, Mexborough last night

2
Have your say

Doncaster police have this afternoon released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted armed robbery, during which a member of staff sustained facial injuries.

The incident took place at around 7.50pm last night, when it is reported that a man unknown entered Majeed Stores in Adwick Road and threatened staff before making demands for cash.

The man is also alleged to have assaulted a staff member, causing minor injuries to his face. It is believed the man may have been carrying a firearm.

He left the shop empty handed, running along Kings Road before taking a right on to Pym Road.

Officers are also looking to trace the car pictured, which is thought to have been in the area prior to the incident.

Do you know who the man could be? If you have any information which could help detectives with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1070 of 25 August 2016.

Information can also be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

Do you recognise this vehicle? Police want to trace the owner in connection with an attempted armed robbery that took place in Adwick Road, Mexborough last night.

Do you recognise this vehicle? Police want to trace the owner in connection with an attempted armed robbery that took place in Adwick Road, Mexborough last night.

Back to the top of the page