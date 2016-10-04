UPDATE: Doncaster Interchange running as normal after major 'arson' attack

Buses in Doncaster are running as normal this morning despite a major fire described as 'arson'.

Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze which appeared to be in an underground area of the transport interchange.

The incident has been described as an 'arson' attack.

It is not thought any passengers were affected by the incident and no services are thought to have been disrupted.

South Yorkshire Fire, South Yorkshire Police and the transport interchange have all been contacted for comment.

Read more: BREAKING NEWS: Major fire breaks out at Doncaster Interchange