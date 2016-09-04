UPDATE: Detectives continue investigation after missing South Yorkshire boy with links to Doncaster is found

South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police

0
Have your say

A four-year-old boy who went missing yesterday has been found safe and well.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Police confirmed the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the boy's disappearance will continue.

Earlier today, police said the boy went missing from his home on Rock Street in Burngreave at 10.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Thanks for sharing our appeal. The boy has been found safe and well. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to his disappearance."

Back to the top of the page