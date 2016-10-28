UPDATE: Casualty taken to hospital after flat fire in Doncaster

A casualty was taken to hospital with burns after a flat fire in Doncaster.

The blaze in Balby Road, Balby, was discovered at 5.40am and when firefighters arrived they found the flat, above a shop, engulfed in flames.

Two occupants managed to escape but one needed hospital treatment for minor burns.

At the height of the blaze there were four fire engines at the scene.

A police cordon was put in place while the firefighting operation was underway.

The closure of Balby Road caused traffic chaos in the area.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched.