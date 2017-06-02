UPDATE: Anti-terror police arrest third man in Sheffield

A third man arrested in Sheffield by anti-terror police was released tonight (Friday).

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said earlier but issued a statement this evening to say he had been released while under investigation.

Police during the raid.

This comes after an operation yesterday evening saw dozens of armed anti-terror cops raid a flat in Kelham Island. They also carried out an operation in Huddersfield.

An NECTU spokesperson said: "Officers have arrested two men from Huddersfield on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

"The men, age 24 and 29, were arrested at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield."

They added officers were acting on "recently received intelligence" but they are not connected to the recent terror attack in Manchester.

The spokesperson said the investigation was supported by both South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police and added: "Both property searches have now concluded and we would like to thank the local communities for their patience and understanding."

Nick Meeks, aged 27, was working at his apartment on Cornish Street when armed officers stormed the block of flats at around 5pm.

He said: "I was sat there working on my laptop and there was a huge bang. I've never heard anything like it.

"Naturally I popped my head out of the door and there was smoke billowing down the corridor and police in full armed gear pointing guns down the corridor shouting at me to get back inside my flat. You do what you're told when there's a gun in your face."

The NECTU spokesperson said: "We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out.

"The public may have heard loud bangs at the time that police entered the property. We would like to reassurance you that this was part of the method of entry to gain access to the property."