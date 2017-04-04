Two men arrested after car chase through South Yorkshire town

Two men have been arrested after leading police on a car chase through Doncaster.

Police were involved in the pursuit of a silver Nissan car that had allegedly been stolen from a home in West Street, Conisbrough, on Monday morning.

The vehicle was spotted later that day travelling between Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, and Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster, and police gave chase when it failed to stop.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Following the short pursuit two men, aged 19 and 25-years-old, were arrested by officers on suspicion of burglary, fail to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of controlled drugs."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.