Two injured in Sheffield Parkway crash

Two people were injured in a crash on the Sheffield Parkway.
The collision was between a silver Vauxhall and a blue Ford while heading out of the city at 11.50am yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Both drivers sustained what are believed to be non-serious injuries in the collision.
"The parkway was closed between Catcliffe and the M1 at the time of the collision but has since reopened."
