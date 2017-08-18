Two injured in Sheffield Parkway crash

Have your say

Two people were injured in a crash on the Sheffield Parkway.

The collision was between a silver Vauxhall and a blue Ford while heading out of the city at 11.50am yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Both drivers sustained what are believed to be non-serious injuries in the collision.

"The parkway was closed between Catcliffe and the M1 at the time of the collision but has since reopened."