Two Doncaster pubs have been named among the best in Britain in a book celebrating the country's historic bars.

The Plough in Doncaster town centre and the Coach and Horses at Barnburgh are among 260 pubs from across the country featured in Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs, a new guide to the nation's favourites, put together by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

The pubs are listed in a new book celebrating the country's best bars.

The book focuses on pubs where interiors have barely changed over the last 50 years or which have special features and rooms of major national significance.

The Plough, more commonly known as the Little Plough on West Laith Gate, is praised for its 1930s character and traditional fixtures and fittings.

It describes the bar as a " lovely, small two room pub with a well preserved interior created under plans of 1934. Apart from the modern fireplaces, there is little to distract from the pub's authentic 1930s character.

"Leaded glasswork, wall-coverings and fittings typical of the period are much in evidence."

Meanwhile, the Coach and Horses is described as a "suburban style pub in a village setting, built in 1937 and hardly altered since."

The entry adds: "For a 1930s layout to survive so completely in a pub of this type and size is quite exceptional and makes this a true national rarity."

A CAMRA spokesman said: "Truly historic pub interiors are now a precious rarity. The entries range from small rural time warps to great palaces put up in the golden age of pub-building in late Victorian times."

The book is available priced at £9.99.