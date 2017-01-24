Two Doncaster area branches of HSBC bank to close as part of cutbacks

Two Doncaster area banks are to be closed as part of cutbacks and restructuring.

HSBC has announced it will close 62 branches this year, including premises in Thorne and Wath.

The bank was singled out in a survey by consumer group Which? in December as having closed the most branches in 2015 and 2016 and the firm has announced more will go in 2017, saying the move has been prompted by a move to online banking.

HSBC said the plans brought its "branch restructuring programme" to an end.

The move is expected to lead to 180 redundancies, although it hopes to redeploy staff.

"Fewer people are using branches. More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels - an increase from 80% last year," said Francesca McDonagh, HSBC's head of retail banking.

"The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

"We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front-line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers' needs."