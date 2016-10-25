Two arrested after South Yorkshire crash

South Yorkshire Police seek information about an accident near Barnsley last night (Monday October 24).

At around 7.30pm it is reported a man and woman were walking along Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe, where around 200 yards from a vehicle scrap yard it is understood an unknown vehicle was involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene. The 36-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she died.

An investigation has been launched into circumstances surrounding the smash with officers are keen to hear from any witnesses.

A 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, are currently in police custody.

If you saw the collision contact 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1110 of 24 October 216.