Two arrested after man found seriously injured in Doncaster street

Two men were arrested after another man was found seriously injured in a Doncaster street.

A 41-year-old man was found with serious injuries in Herrick Gardens, Balby Carr, at 8.15am yesterday.

When officers arrived at the scene they arrested two men on suspicion of assault.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Yesterday morning, at around 8.15am, police were called to an address on Herrick Gardens, Doncaster, after receiving reports of a man with serious injuries.

"When officers arrived, a 41-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to Doncaster General Hospital.

"Two males have been arrested for assault."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.