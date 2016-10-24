TV stars applaud Isle’s Romeo

A caring youngster from the Isle took his place among the region’s bravest and most selfless young people, at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Axholme Academy pupil Romeo Challenger was handed the award of Young Carer of the Year, at the emotional Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards’ ceremony this month.

Romeo takes on more responsibility than most children in his age group. He cares for his poorly mother who is epileptic, on kidney dialysis and who struggles to walk due to dystonia.

He looks after her when she has a seizure by anticipating the attack and so keeping her safe. He also comforts her and gives her a drink and medication to help her after her seizure.

But the wonderful youngster also helps to take care of his younger sister and does all that he can to make his mum’s life easier.

The year eight pupil said he knew he had been nominated for an award, but that actually receiving one was a complete surprise.

At the glitzy awards event held in the New Dock Hall in Leeds, Romeo was thrilled to meet Yorkshire comic duo the Chuckle Brothers, along with other celebrities who were there.

The Axholme Academy’s principal, Joe Sellars, said: ‘We are all delighted that Romeo was recognised with this important award.

“Young carers do a fantastic but often unnoticed and unrecognised job, so it is good that high profile awards such as these raise the profile of young people who contribute in such an important way.”

These awards recognise children in all kinds of situations, many of whom are coping despite being born with challenging, life-limiting conditions.

Others might be young fundraisers who are making a difference, to those who make great effort to support their family members who are in need of help.

Since the awards were set up by St. James’s Place Wealth Management company in 1991, the St. James’s Place Foundation has raised and distributed more than £46m to good causes.

There is a focus placed on supporting charities that work to help children and young adults. The funds raised by YCCA are a major force in helping needy children, community groups and organisations in the Yorkshire region. The 2016 event alone raised over £115,000.

Yorkshire born celebrity ambassadors and friends endorse the event and its work throughout the year, and are joined at the Awards night itself by personalities from the worlds of sport, business and entertainment.