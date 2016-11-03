TV star joins in Isle school’s fundraiser

A talented young musician who died just weeks ago from cancer, will be honoured as students and staff at her former school stage an event in her memory.

Singer and TV reality star Jake Quickenden will pay a special visit for the occasion, and will take to the stage to sing, along with a local band of former Axholme pupils, Acoustic State.

Jake Quickenden sings to the crowds.

Former Lincoln University student and pupil at The Axholme Academy, Vashti (Emma) Hayes. played several instruments and was similarly gifted in poetry, songwriting and artwork.

Pupils were planning a fundraising event to help towards treatment for the tragic 24-year old, who lost her battle against cancer only a few days after she married in Lincoln,

An appeal opened by the Pride of the Isle charity in Vashti’s name has continued to run, with resulting funds to go to other, similarly stricken families.

The November 4 acoustic event and grand raffle will take place at school from 7pm. Acoustic State will play a selection of classic and modern songs, after which the raffle will take place.

Local businesses responded generously to the raffle appeal and there are fantastic prizes to be won, such as a ride in a helicopter, luxury hampers, beauty vouchers, tickets to see Scunthorpe United play and much more.

Concert and raffle tickets are available through the Axholme Academy school office or entry will be £6.50 or £7 on the door, with refreshments available.

A school spokeswoman said: “Vashti was an ex-student of ours who touched the hearts of not only her peers but us staff too.”

Leesa Sharpe, Chair of Pride of the Isle charity, said: “Vashti was beautiful inside and out, an amazing inspirational young lady, full of love, kindness and positivity.”

Hers was the third tragedy linked to cancer for the family. Vashti, her mother and her stepmother all lost their lives to the disease.

To donate to the Axholme Academy appeal in Vashti’s memory visit http://www.justgiving.com/Helen-Wayte