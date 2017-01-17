TV's Doritos advert band to play Mexican themed gig at Doncaster town centre pub

The music stars of a popular television advert are to play a concert with a Mexican twist in Doncaster town centre later this month.

The Mariachis, regularly seen on TV screens across the UK in the Doritos ads, will perform at The Angel and Royal on Cleveland Street on January 29.

With their versions of pop classics with a Mexican twist that include the Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’, East 17′s ‘Stay Another Day’ and Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock & Roll’, they have the whole country singing and partying along.

Formed by Salvador Jimenez Hernandez, the band all hail from South America and currently reside in the UK. Consisting of guitars, accordion and trumpet, all the band members are highly accomplished musicians and singers.

The band perform many other pop hits along with traditional Mariachi repertoire including songs like La Bamba, Guantanamera and Lambada.

There will also be a raffle on the night with the chance of winning a holiday for two in Mexico.

Further details are available from the venue.