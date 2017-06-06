TV Dick and Dom star helps raise £2,500 for Alzheimer's Research UK at Sheffield event

Richard McCourt, from Dick and Dom, and his family have helped raise over £2,500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK from a fundraising event in Sheffield.

Around 175 people took part in the sponsored walk and fun run on Sunday May 21, which was put on by Richard’s cousins in honour of a number of their family members, including Richard’s mum.

Rachael Baker, aged 44, and Robert Greensmith, aged 42, are sister and brother and both live in Stannington. Their mum Jean Greensmith died in October 2016 aged 68 after being diagnosed with Benson’s Syndrome (a visual variant of Alzheimer’s disease) at the age of 60. Their auntie Helen, Richard’s mum, and uncle Peter also died at an early age after living with frontotemporal dementia.

Following the event, Richard McCourt said: “Thanks Sheffield! What a great turn out for my family’s sponsored walk/run last Sunday, we raised loads of money for a very worthwhile cause.”

Matt Clarke, Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people turn out on Sunday to support the Alzheimer’s Research UK Steel City Fundraising Group’s launch event. Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves and it was great to see people walking and running together to help in the fight against dementia. Thank you to Richard for coming along to support the event and thank you to Gary, Rob and Rachael from the group who worked so hard to make it the success that it was.”

Rachael and Robert have just helped set up Sheffield’s first fundraising group for Alzheimer’s Research UK, along with the group’s leader Gary Whitham, and this was their first event.

A charity football match is now being put on by Gary Whitham’s nephew Joe, in honour of his grandad Terry Whitham, who is Gary’s dad. Terry is an ex-professional footballer and is currently living with Alzheimer’s.

The sides will be Woodhouse Athletic FC vs Whitham's Select Xl, and the match will take place on Saturday 10 June at 1pm at Gosforth Valley playing fields in Dronfield. The Winners will take the Terry Whitham Challenge Trophy. People can turn up on the day and donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK are welcome for anyone wanting to watch.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joe-Willson1