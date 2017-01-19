Trust team win NHS award

A team within Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals has won the NHS Leadership Academy’s Outstanding Team Achievement Non Clinical award.

The Strategy and Improvement team has been recognised for their hard work supporting the Trust in its turnaround efforts, helping to deliver a number of savings totalling £6.5m at month eight of the financial year with a further £5m predicted to be achieved by late March 2017.

Turnaround - the term given for the process of financial recovery - was implemented 12 months ago when the Trust found itself with a deficit of £37m, after uncovering significant financial misreporting to the board. Since then, the organisation has been working to implement a robust cost-saving strategy.