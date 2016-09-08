"True gent" Doncaster village barber dies

A "true gent" barber well known in a Doncaster village for many years has died at the age of 75.

Harry Tyas was a barber in Carcroft for many years and died late last month.

Mr Tyas, who was born in Edlington, was described in an obituary as the "beloved husband of Brenda and loving father to Kealey and Karen, grandfather to Adam, Yasmin and Zara."

It added: "Harry was for many years a local barber in the village of Carcroft and was literally a true gent. He will be sadly missed and forever loved by family, friends and neighbours."

The funeral of Mr Tyas, who died on August 30, will take place on September 15 at 3pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.