Troublesome South Yorkshire home 'closed' - and visitors could be jailed for six months

A troublesome South Yorkshire home has been 'closed' by police - and certain people who are caught visiting the property could be jailed for up to six months.

In a landmark move, police took action to impose a closure order on the home in Crookes Street, Barnsley, after residents complained about persistent nuisance behaviour.

This is the first time officers have used powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014 to impose such an order in the town.

The order means that only the current occupants, landlord, Barnsley Council staff and police officers are allowed in the property for the next three months.

Anyone else found at the address would face arrest and could be jailed for up to six months.

Police have not specified what kind of anti-social behaviour was being committed at the property, but said there had been a number of incidents in the last few months.

Sergeant John Crawford, said: “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will always do whatever we can to ensure we address these issues. I hope residents feel reassured by the action taken in relation to this property."

The order, granted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 26, could be extended by the courts if officers apply for an extension at a later date.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, district commander for Barnsley, said: “The legislation under this act gives us, alongside our partners, another tool to help us tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality in order to keep Barnsley a safe and enjoyable place to live.

“I’m pleased that officers, working alongside Barnsley Council, have utilised these powers in order to effectively tackle issues caused at this problematic household.”

Wendy Lowder, executive director for communities at Barnsley Council, added: “Obtaining this closure order after months of antisocial behaviour is a welcome achievement.

“It demonstrates the value of our partnership approach with police and our ability to effectively address problems on behalf of our communities.

“This should act as a clear warning that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will take action to tackle problem addresses and individuals committing such activity.”