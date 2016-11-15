Trio of friends calling on Doncaster people to teach them a lesson as part of nationwide charity campaign

A trio of friends travelling the length and breadth of Britain to learn new skills for charity are calling on people in Doncaster to teach them a lesson.

Nick Street, Alice Albery and Matthew Bowen, all in their late twenties, hope to be taught at least one lesson in every county of the UK over the course of the next year and will donate £10 to the Alzheimer’s Society for every lesson they receive.

The trio learning breakdancing in London.

The trio are coming to South Yorkshire next and are hoping people in Doncaster can add to the list of skills they have already picked up, including woodturning, break dancing and church bell ringing.

They are now hoping to find a talented person in South Yorkshire to teach them something and represent their county.

There’s no need for that person to be a qualified teacher - as long as they’re passionate about what they do.

Lessons will just be one offs and can be as long or short as the teacher’s diary allows.

Nick learning bell-ringing in Wiltshire.

The trio said: "All we ask to gain is a very basic understanding of the craft being taught so that we might be able to carry it on in the future."

Matthew, Alice and Nick have all lost relatives to Alzheimer’s and they’re using this challenge to raise funds to support current and future sufferers. They’re also trying to highlight the need to create more well-rounded people in the UK, with a broader range of skills.

Nick said: “When you look at our parents’ or grandparents’ generation, they were expected to have a broad skill set. Our generation, however, has been pushed to learn skills only to passexams or for career progression, and learning skills for jobs doesn’t necessarily create well-balanced individuals.”

“It’s our view that learning extra-curricular skills can be a release from stresses of everyday life, and lead to confidence, happiness and personal progression. It’s also a great way to meet new friends. It’s our belief that you see the best side of people when they’re sharing something they’re passionate about.”

Alice said: “We can’t wait to meet ordinary people with extraordinary talents. We can’t think of a better way to see the UK, and it’ll be great to raise money for an amazing cause that’s close to all our hearts. We’ve all known people who’ve suffered with Alzheimer’s or dementia and have seen the devastating effect these diseases can have on a life.”

Matt added: “The thing that excites me most about completing this challenge is the personal interaction, taking time to really get to know people and gaining a little insight into their lives.

"I feel there’s so much value in learning skills face to face and fear a day when we become completely reliant on the internet to teach us everything and get us out of sticky situations. A more skilled world would, undoubtedly, be a better one.”

Skills teachers can register their interest, and see examples of previous lessons taught, at: www.teach-us.uk