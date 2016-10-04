Tributes paid to Doncaster pensioner who raised thousands for hospice

Tributes have been paid to a tireless fundraiser who passed away earlier this year, aged 86.

Mrs Joan Thomas, of Heatherwood Close, in Intake, spent 12 years of her life raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in total collecting in £7,525 - an achievement she never sought recognition for.

Her daughter, Mrs Shirley Jeffrey, 60, said she wanted people to know just how hard her mum had worked and the great amount she had raised over the years.

She explained: “My mam did garden parties and her friends in the bungalows where she lived would come round, they played bingo, had raffles - and nearly everyone won a prize. She had a lot of good friends that donated things for her to sell.”

Joan decided back in 2004 that she wanted to raise money and do something good for the local community, despite suffering ill health herself, including curvature of the spine and arthritis.

Mrs Jeffrey added: “She never wanted any credit for it. She was happy to do it behind the scenes.

“Everything she had she wanted to share, she was so kind-hearted, and was always so grateful for people’s help.”

Melanie Rose from the hospice said: “We really appreciate all the hard work Mrs Thomas put into raising thousands of pounds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. All her efforts are helping us support over 250 children and their families at the Hospice and in the community.”