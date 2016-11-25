Tributes as voice of South Yorkshire falls silent after 20 years

Today marks end of an era as a long-standing Radio Sheffield newscaster retires.

Currently broadcasting his farewell shift, Everard Davy has been voice of news in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire for more than two decades.

BBC Radio Sheffield are inviting online tributes, having Tweeted: "It's here. Today is @everarddavy's last day before he retires. Wish him luck/love/farewell and we'll read them out on air #voiceofnews".

Presenter Mick Lunney also said on social media: "The Voice of News @BBCSheffield retires today. Listeners will miss his style and sense of mischief. He leaves a big hole".

And journalist colleague Andy Kershaw added on Twitter: "My last shift working with the broadcasting legend @BBCSheffield 's Everard Davy who retires after 26 years. One of the good guys!"

Everard's dulcet tones are matched by his artistry skills, showcased in his weekly Sheffield Telegraph strip. "The cartoons are inspired by real life ... little things people have said or done that I twist a little to bring out the humour," he reveals.

Everard Davy's cartoon humour

Set to spend more time enjoying his beloved cycling, the dad of seven offers further insight into his celebrated career with below BBC Q&A.

What’s your first memory?

I have hazy memories of my early years (pre-school) living in Hull. The neighbour said I was a lazy bones which seemed like a very strange phrase to me. And another woman in the street was from Denmark; I knew she was odd because she had stripy crockery.

First record you bought?

The Beatles, She Loves You. I think for some treat my mother bought me and my brother and sisters a 7" single each. I got "She loves You". One sister got "I Wanna Hold Your Hand." And another "Hippy Hippy Shake." Don't tell the others, but I've still got all three discs.

Your favourite three songs?

I heard Freebird by Lynard Skynard the other day and thought what a great tune that is.

Alone Again, Naturally by Gilbert O'Sullivan. Stilll Crazy, Paul Simon.

Who’s been your best interviewee and why?

Too difficult a question. But in general: the bigger the name, the duller the interview. Especially politicians. What you might call 'real' people are generally more rewarding.

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve said on-air?

Ask Jeremy Clarkson.

What’s been your career highlight?

In general I have started at the bottom and worked my way down. I'm not sure about highlights. It was good going to the National Radio Academy awards last year (2005), even though I didn't get an award.

How do you spend your time away from the microphone?

Cycling. Oh and my seven children keep me busy.

As a 10-year-old child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I do remember that by the time I was 13 I had the ambition of working in radio. My school teachers told me to think of a more realistic idea. How about civil engineering?

Favourite food and drink?

I have picked up a coffee and cake habit from making quite a few trips to Germany, where it seems to be compulsory. Most afternoons I will indulge.

What do you never miss on television?

I see the television news while I am at work, but otherwise I have not watched a single TV programme in the last year. I am completely out of touch with popular culture.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Never bought a ticket. What would I need all that money for? A few extra quid would always make life more comfortable, but I don't really yearn for millions.