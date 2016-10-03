Tribute to Doncaster girl abandoned by parents at 11

An 11-year-old girl left abandoned in Doncaster by her parents has been remembered - more than 100 years on.

Clara Batey was taken into care and considered an orphan after her parents - of African origin - left her to fend for herself in 1900.

Now her story has been retold by Barnardo's more than 100 years on to remember some of the black children the charity has helped over the years as part of Black History Month.

She was taken into care in 1900 at the age of 11. He parents left her in Doncaster and her father died shortly after.

She was considered an orphan as no one knew what had happened to her mother.

She left Barnardo’s in 1908 at the age of 19 after getting a job in domestic service.

The portraits from the Barnardo's archive show faces of black children they have helped over the past 150 years

Barnardo's says it is 'honoring service users, volunteers, staff members and others from the Black community as part of Black History Month to celebrate their contributions to the charity over the last 150 years.'

The charity adds that it is 'committed to promoting equality for BME children, staff and volunteers' and says 'BME groups need to be represented in all areas of the organisation.'

Black History Month has been celebrated in October every year for the past 35 years in the UK.