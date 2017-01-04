Tree-mendous new year to you!

2017 has started much as last year ended with trees continuing to top Sheffield's agenda.
So, with city councillors today again at the centre of a community campaign to save beloved botany, and mindful of Robert H Schuller's quote "Never cut a tree down in the wintertime. Wait. Be patient. The spring will come," we set a timely quiz asking "What do you know about tree planting and care?" accompanied by "amazing" footage.
ONGOING BATTLE: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/news-wire/dispute-over-future-of-hundreds-of-roadside-trees-in-sheffield-set-to-continue-1-8313727
HUMAN CHAIN: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-tree-group-to-form-human-chain-around-town-hall-in-protest-1-8314677
SECRET REPORT: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-council-refuses-to-reveal-details-about-secret-rustling-roads-tree-report-1-8311908
