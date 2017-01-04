Search

Tree-mendous new year to you!

Sheffield tree campaign

2017 has started much as last year ended with trees continuing to top Sheffield's agenda.

So, with city councillors today again at the centre of a community campaign to save beloved botany, and mindful of Robert H Schuller's quote "Never cut a tree down in the wintertime. Wait. Be patient. The spring will come," we set a timely quiz asking "What do you know about tree planting and care?" accompanied by "amazing" footage.

ONGOING BATTLE: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/news-wire/dispute-over-future-of-hundreds-of-roadside-trees-in-sheffield-set-to-continue-1-8313727

HUMAN CHAIN: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-tree-group-to-form-human-chain-around-town-hall-in-protest-1-8314677

SECRET REPORT: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-council-refuses-to-reveal-details-about-secret-rustling-roads-tree-report-1-8311908

Sheffield tree felling

