Travel chaos on Doncaster trains to continue until 'end of service'

Extensive travel delays on Doncaster train services caused by overhead wire problems are now expected to continue until the 'end of service'.

Overhead wire problems between Doncaster and Retford mean that the line from Doncaster towards Retford is now closed.

Trains in this direction may be cancelled or delayed by up to three hours.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "This is expected to continue until the end of service."

Trains from Retford towards Doncaster are still able to run, however services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

A number of replacement bus services are running in place of train services travelling the opposite way.

