Police probe into serious collision in Barnsley

A police probe is underway into a serious collision in Barnsley.
The incident happened in Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe, at 7.30pm last night.
Police officers investigating the collision are looking for a dark hatchback with a damaged windscreen.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
