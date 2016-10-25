Search

Police probe into serious collision in Barnsley

A police probe is underway into a serious collision in Barnsley.

The incident happened in Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe, at 7.30pm last night.

Police officers investigating the collision are looking for a dark hatchback with a damaged windscreen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

