New Stagecoach bus service offers ‘Moor’ for shoppers in Sheffield

Shoppers are set to benefit from the launch of a new Stagecoach Yorkshire bus service that will connect passengers from Barnsley to The Moor in Sheffield.

The only Barnsley to Sheffield bus service, the new 2 service will replace the current 265 and extend the route destinations to include The Moor, Sheffield.

The new Stagecoach service will launch on September 3 and operate approximately every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

From Barnsley, the new 2 route will serve all stops through Birdwell, Hoyland Common, Chapeltown, Ecclesfield, Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital to The Moor, with all of the buses offering free wifi for customers and coach style seats.

Stagecoach Yorkshire recently launched contactless payments on buses across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire – enabling customers to pay with contactless credit or debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We hope this enhanced and extended new route will appeal to shoppers by encouraging them to leave the car at home, save on parking and try the bus instead.

“Shoppers can pick up a bargain, and, on their journey home, use our free wifi to catch up on social media and maybe even share a few photos of their purchases.”

For more information about Stagecoach, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.