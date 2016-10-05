Motorists urged to act responsibly at Doncaster rail crossings

Transport bosses are urging people to act responsibly at a Doncaster level crossing – as figures reveal three vehicles hit the barrier in 18 months.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police (BTP) say there have been eight incidents at Arksey level crossing near Bentley on the East Coast Main Line, including three barrier strikes, in the last 18 months.

The statistics have led them to hold an awareness day to promote the safe use of level crossings, between 8am and 1pm on Thursday at the crossing.

Every day, 180 trains travel through the crossing at speeds of up to 125mph,

Darren Robinson, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said: “We are investing more than £100m to improve level crossing safety across Britain, but we also need everyone who uses level crossings to do their bit too.

“We’ve had a number of level crossing incidents over the past 18 months at Arksey. This is one of the region’s busiest crossings and failing to adhere to the safety procedures could have potentially tragic consequences.”

Network Rail’s dedicated community safety team and the BTP will also be using a Mobile Safety Van throughout the day to identify any drivers who deliberately misuse the crossing, as well as handing out leaflets and chatting to drivers when the barriers are down and the traffic is at a standstill.

Graham Bridges, Inspector from the BTP said: “Level crossings – and other crossings where a road or footpath cross over the railway – are designed to keep people safe. And, when used correctly, that is exactly what they do.

“Safety at busy level crossings such as Arksey is a top priority for us. Incredibly some people still put their lives at risk by ignoring warning lights and sirens and try to dash through the crossing while the barriers are descending and trains are approaching.

“This is not only hugely irresponsible but also extremely dangerous, and we will not hesitate to take action against anyone caught doing so. It is not the level crossings that are dangerous, but people’s misuse and misunderstanding of how they operate. Some people assume they can beat the lights but those few extra seconds are not worth risking your life for.

“Working with Network Rail we will be helping to educate people on how to safely use Arksey level crossing, explaining the dangers of misuse and the potentially fatal consequences.”

To find out how to stay safe when using level crossings, visit Network Rail level crossings