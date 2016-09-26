Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on busy Doncaster road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident on a busy Doncaster road earlier this afternoon.

The man was injured when his motorbike was in collision with a car on Great North Road, Woodlands, earlier this afternoon. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the road had been closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has since been re-opned.

“The road traffic collision involved a motorcycle and a car. The man riding the motorbike has been taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious.”