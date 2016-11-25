Make a pledge to stay sharp on Sheffield roads

This Road Safety Week (November 21-27), a local optician has donated high visibility vests to a local Brownies group.

With sight-related accidents costing £33m annually, Specsavers in Sheffield, official partner of Road Safety Week, is calling for the quarter of drivers that have not had an eye examination in two years to visit the store. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to make a pledge to stay sharp on the roads and help prevent the 2,900 casualties caused each year due to poor driver vision.

The Road Safety Week 2016 theme, Make the Brake Pledge, is about people all over the country understanding six key things they can do to protect themselves and the people around them, and reduce emissions and pollution from vehicles. The six Brake Pledge points are: Slow, Sober, Secure, Silent, Sharp and Sustainable.

To highlight the need for greater road safety, Specsavers in Sheffield visited the 170th Sheffield Brownies to donate high visibility vests for the girls to wear to and from their evening meetings and activities.

Lorna Armitage, store director of Specsavers on Pinstone Street explains: “As it gets darker in the evenings, it’s important to ensure that children can be seen on the roads.

“We’d urge every road user to make a Brake pledge to make our roads safer. Your pledge can be as simple as booking an eye examination, carrying a spare pair of specs in your car, not driving when tired, or even to drive less and use public transport more.

“I was shocked to learn that poor driver vision alone leads to 55 casualties every single week and costs an estimated £33 million. A regular eye examination is a legal requirement for drivers but it is your personal responsibility to ensure you are having your eyes tested frequently.”

Samantha Jessop, Leader of the 170th Sheffield Brownies, said: “It was fantastic to have a visit from a local business and the donation of the high visibility vests is hugely appreciated. The visit enabled us to discuss road safety with the Brownies, who are working towards their Road Safety badge, which includes them knowing about why being visible when out and about on the roads is so important.”

Gary Rae, director of communications and campaigns from Brake says: “I’d like to thank Specsavers in Sheffield for their ongoing support for Road Safety Week. Our theme this year is action-orientated and anyone can make and share the Brake Pledge.

“Our survey shows that drivers are aware of the threat of risky behaviour by other drivers, but are inclined to play down the risks involved with their own behaviour. Everyone who drives has to step up and take responsibility. If every driver vowed to make the Break Pledge, then our roads would be safer places for everyone.

“Road Safety Week presents an opportunity for drivers to stop and think about their own behaviour and for everyone to share the Pledge and raise awareness of casualties and pollution.”

For further information on the Brake pledge for Road Safety Week, please visit: http://www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk/our-theme/ or visit Specsavers located at 107 Pinstone Street.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.