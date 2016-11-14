Emergency services tackle South Yorkshire road crash

Emergency services are currently attending a South Yorkshire traffic accident

Three fire engines, two ambulances, several police cars and force helicopter are reportedly at the scene of the ongoing Doncaster incident that closed Thorne Road near its Broxholme Lane.junction.

Carl Taylor, who saw the aftermath of the accident, said: "Two cars appeared to be involved, one of which looked as if it had been cut open by emergency services".

An eye witness added: "A blue car had its front end demolished".