Drivers warned of Doncaster road closure today and tomorrow

A road between Doncaster and the Isle is being temporarily closed today and tomorrow.

Thorne Road in Sandtoft between Reindeer Inn and Sandtoft five-ways will be temporary closed today, Monday November 21, and Tuesday November 22 from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

This is due to repairs being carried out on the bridge and coping stones being replaced.

Diversion signs will be in place for drivers to take an alternative route.

North Lincolnshire Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work.